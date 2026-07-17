Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,125 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Lowe's Companies worth $202,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $216.00 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.80.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here