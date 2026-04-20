Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,637 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $87,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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