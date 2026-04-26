Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 503.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 53,340 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 8,010 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.80. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here