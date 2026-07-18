Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,513 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Lowe's Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Lowe's Companies worth $111,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after purchasing an additional 887,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research cut Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $208.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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