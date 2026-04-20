Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,450 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up approximately 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe's Companies worth $107,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $251.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.69. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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