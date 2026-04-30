Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $233.43 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.33 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $246.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.89.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.51%.

Key Lowe's Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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