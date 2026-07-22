Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Stock Holdings Reduced by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,432 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies comprises about 1.4% of Saturna Capital Corp's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe's Companies worth $97,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LOW opened at $203.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.88 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. BTIG Research downgraded Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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