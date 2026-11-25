Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 439,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.69% of LPL Financial worth $164,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,189,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,666,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,103,079,000 after acquiring an additional 289,227 shares during the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $299,487,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,344 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $295,298,000 after acquiring an additional 45,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.36, for a total value of $110,066.88. Following the sale, the director owned 6,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,182,397.52. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Katharine Reeping sold 440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.88, for a total value of $153,067.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $617,139.12. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $395.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $445.00 to $413.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial set a $304.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $370.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $307.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.13. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.15 and a 52 week high of $400.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. provides brokerage and investment advisory services through a network of independent financial professionals. The company supports financial advisors, registered investment advisers, banks and credit unions with services designed to help them serve individual and institutional clients. Its offerings include investment and retirement planning platforms, brokerage and advisory account services, custody, financial technology, research, compliance support and practice-management resources.

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