LPL Financial LLC Buys 481,821 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,970 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $207,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.19.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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