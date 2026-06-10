LPL Financial LLC Has $192.95 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,992 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $192,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after acquiring an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 98,935 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $493.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.96 and its 200-day moving average is $529.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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