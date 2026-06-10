Free Trial
→ He Called NVIDIA at $1.10 – Now He Says, “SELL” (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

LPL Financial LLC Has $210.05 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Deere & Company logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LPL Financial LLC increased its Deere & Company stake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, owning 451,163 shares worth about $210 million.
  • Deere reported strong fiscal Q2 results, with earnings of $6.55 per share beating estimates and revenue of $13.37 billion, up 5.4% from a year earlier.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share, while analysts remain generally positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $639.58.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Deere & Company.

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Deere & Company worth $210,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 10,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $578.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $433.00 and a 12-month high of $674.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.Deere & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $775.00 to $685.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $715.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $639.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deere & Company Right Now?

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned.
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
The Energy Trade Is Bigger Than Oil Prices: 3 Stocks to Buy and 2 to Sell
By Bridget Bennett | June 7, 2026
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines