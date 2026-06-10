LPL Financial LLC Has $271.74 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168,901 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 193,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $271,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

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Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott secured CE Mark approval for Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day, described as the world’s first dual glucose-ketone sensing technology for people with diabetes. The approval expands Abbott’s diabetes care portfolio and could support future growth in its continuous glucose monitoring business. Article Title

Abbott secured CE Mark approval for Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day, described as the world’s first dual glucose-ketone sensing technology for people with diabetes. The approval expands Abbott’s diabetes care portfolio and could support future growth in its continuous glucose monitoring business. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories, which can help reinforce investor confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Analyst support often matters when sentiment is already focused on valuation and recovery potential. Article Title

Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories, which can help reinforce investor confidence after the stock’s recent weakness. Analyst support often matters when sentiment is already focused on valuation and recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s Healthy Food Rx “Food is Medicine” program showed stronger health outcomes when paired with community health worker coaching, including improvements in diabetes management, food insecurity, and physical and mental health. While not a direct earnings driver, it highlights Abbott’s broader healthcare brand and its ability to build programs around chronic disease management. Article Title

Abbott’s Healthy Food Rx “Food is Medicine” program showed stronger health outcomes when paired with community health worker coaching, including improvements in diabetes management, food insecurity, and physical and mental health. While not a direct earnings driver, it highlights Abbott’s broader healthcare brand and its ability to build programs around chronic disease management. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott was also mentioned in a Motley Fool stock-picking article that called it a “rock-solid” blue-chip name for long-term portfolios. This is broadly supportive of Abbott’s investment image, but it is not company-specific news. Article Title

Abbott was also mentioned in a Motley Fool stock-picking article that called it a “rock-solid” blue-chip name for long-term portfolios. This is broadly supportive of Abbott’s investment image, but it is not company-specific news. Neutral Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article suggested investors are revisiting whether Abbott is a bargain after its share-price slump. That reinforces the current debate around ABT’s depressed valuation, but it does not add a new catalyst by itself. Article Title

A separate valuation-focused article suggested investors are revisiting whether Abbott is a bargain after its share-price slump. That reinforces the current debate around ABT’s depressed valuation, but it does not add a new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Abbott remains well below its recent highs and has been under pressure over the past year, so the stock is still trading against a backdrop of weaker longer-term momentum. That context may limit upside until investors see clearer earnings acceleration. Article Title

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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