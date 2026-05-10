LRI Investments LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,689 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.48 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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