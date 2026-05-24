LSV Asset Management Acquires 95,200 Shares of EPR Properties $EPR

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.79% of EPR Properties worth $68,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,156,033.50. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $773,453.76. This trade represents a 26.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,826 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EPR opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. EPR Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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