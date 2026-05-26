LSV Asset Management Buys 27,487 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.17% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company's stock.

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Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $772.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Great Southern Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSBC

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $408,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,282,165.12. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 2,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $168,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,986.10. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $938,407. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

Further Reading

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