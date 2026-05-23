LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.59% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $152,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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