LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Evergy worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Evergy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.27.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's payout ratio is presently 73.74%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evergy wasn't on the list.

While Evergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here