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LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • LSV Asset Management reduced its JPMorgan Chase position by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 24,800 shares and leaving it with 612,122 shares valued at about $197.2 million.
  • JPMorgan continues to attract major investor activity, with several other institutions adding to or starting positions; overall, 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
  • The bank remains fundamentally strong, having beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, while also announcing a $1.50 quarterly dividend and receiving a mixed batch of analyst ratings centered on a “Moderate Buy” consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $197,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karras Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan launched a new active ETF, JPMorgan Managed Futures Plus ETF (JPFP), expanding its asset-management lineup and adding another fee-generating product for the bank. J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JPMorgan Managed Futures Plus ETF (JPFP) on NYSE
  • Positive Sentiment: Jamie Dimon said JPMorgan could deploy $10 billion to $20 billion on acquisitions, signaling that the bank has significant capital and flexibility to pursue earnings-accretive deals if the right opportunity appears. Jamie Dimon Says JPMorganChase on Lookout for Potential Acquisitions
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also received favorable attention for its broader market and product franchise, including commentary that retail participation could rebound and support trading activity, which would benefit the bank’s markets business. Retail Revival Adds Fuel to US Stocks, JPMorgan Strategists Say
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dimon said he is not especially worried about inflation, a frothy stock market, or cracks in private markets, but he also described current market enthusiasm as “exuberant” and reminiscent of prior bubble-like periods. That mixed message supports the idea that JPMorgan is cautious on the macro backdrop rather than signaling a direct business problem. These Are the Forces Jamie Dimon Says Are the ‘Biggest Thing' on His Mind These Days
  • Neutral Sentiment: The bank’s recent earnings and valuation backdrop remain solid overall, with JPMorgan having beaten expectations last quarter, but the latest headlines are more about Dimon’s commentary and strategic optionality than a new fundamental catalyst.
  • Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings that stocks are in “exuberant” territory and could echo past crash periods may be weighing on risk sentiment around JPMorgan and the broader financial sector. Stock Market Is in ‘Exuberant’ Territory, Warns Jamie Dimon
  • Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan is also dealing with reputational overhang from the “salami incident” arbitration dispute, and the bank plans to challenge the $4.25 million award tied to a former advisor’s firing. While financially small, it adds unwanted headlines. The ‘Salami Incident' That Has JPMorgan Chase on the Hook for $4.25 Million

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $801.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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