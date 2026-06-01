LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $197,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karras Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,785,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $298.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $801.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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