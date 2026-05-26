LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,657 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,392,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,730,000 after purchasing an additional 234,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 497,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.70.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey purchased 14,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 14,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,618.12. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $86.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's payout ratio is currently -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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