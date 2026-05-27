LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Constellium worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,204,000 after buying an additional 1,813,400 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,090,000 after buying an additional 938,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,498,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michiel Brandjes sold 10,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Brun sold 26,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $902,474.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 104,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,550,560.35. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,490 shares of company stock valued at $167,089 and sold 371,035 shares valued at $10,772,766. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Stock Up 6.0%

CSTM opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $35.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Further Reading

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