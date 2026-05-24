LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377,732 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,382,352 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.96% of Fidelis Insurance worth $85,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,868 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 113.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 367,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 217.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 326,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%.The business had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelis Insurance's payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Fidelis Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

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