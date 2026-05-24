LSV Asset Management Has $116.19 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,160 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $116,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.59. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Daniels Midland

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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