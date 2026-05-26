LSV Asset Management Has $12.04 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,710 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4,616.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,766. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company's 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Pinnacle West Capital's payout ratio is presently 67.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.71.

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Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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