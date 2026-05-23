LSV Asset Management Has $150.50 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890,276 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 489,275 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.73% of Federated Hermes worth $150,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Lawood & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $4,070,602.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,843,989.01. The trade was a 21.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 74,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,718.20. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.7%

FHI opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $478.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $475.22 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Federated Hermes's payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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