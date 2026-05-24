LSV Asset Management Has $79.15 Million Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600,216 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 406,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.79% of Teradata worth $79,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 15,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.67.

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Key Teradata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Teradata to Buy , reflecting improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting the stock in the near term. Teradata upgraded to Buy

Zacks upgraded Teradata to , reflecting improved earnings optimism and potentially supporting the stock in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates for Teradata, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can reinforce a more constructive valuation outlook.

Zacks Research lifted longer-term earnings estimates for Teradata, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, which can reinforce a more constructive valuation outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Teradata shareholders approved an expanded stock incentive plan, which improves employee compensation flexibility but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Teradata shareholders approve expanded stock incentive plan

Teradata shareholders approved an expanded stock incentive plan, which improves employee compensation flexibility but is not an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks Research estimates were cut for near-term quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, which could temper enthusiasm about the pace of upcoming earnings growth.

Some Zacks Research estimates were cut for near-term quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, which could temper enthusiasm about the pace of upcoming earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Teradata from Strong Buy to Hold in a separate note, partially offsetting the more bullish upgrade.

Teradata Stock Up 2.0%

Teradata stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teradata Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 34,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,058,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 207,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,216.68. The trade was a 14.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 79,317 shares of company stock worth $2,441,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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