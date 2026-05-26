LSV Asset Management Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 74,158 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.49% of NWPX Infrastructure worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 43.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.68.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.10 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWPX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,713,396.88. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amanda Julian sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $249,986.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,815.66. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 20,273 shares of company stock worth $1,490,019 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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