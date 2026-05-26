LSV Asset Management Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,392 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Gulfport Energy worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPOR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $400,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gulfport Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of GPOR opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $199.53. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.95 and a 1 year high of $225.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.61 by ($0.01). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 35.72%.The business had revenue of $398.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $85,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,699.20. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 84,416 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $17,239,435.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,605,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,141,976.38. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,258 shares of company stock valued at $179,141,707. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

Further Reading

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