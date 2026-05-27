LSV Asset Management Purchases 58,300 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Alarm.com worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 2,637.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 794 shares of the software maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.94 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,915 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $83,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,502.60. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 1,510 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $69,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,369,569.62. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $349,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

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