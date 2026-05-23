LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842,011 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 309,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.09% of Matador Resources worth $163,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,536.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,054,232 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Matador Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Matador announced a $1.1 billion acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, which could improve its growth runway and reserve base. Reuters article

Matador announced a $1.1 billion acquisition of 5,154 net undeveloped acres in the core of the Delaware Basin, which could improve its growth runway and reserve base. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests confidence in Matador’s future production and cash flow outlook. MarketBeat article

Analysts at Zacks Research raised several longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests confidence in Matador’s future production and cash flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its price target on Matador Resources to $75, reinforcing expectations for additional upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Morgan Stanley increased its price target on Matador Resources to $75, reinforcing expectations for additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage comparing MTDR with peers does not appear to have changed the investment thesis, but it keeps the stock in focus versus other energy names. Zacks article

Recent coverage comparing MTDR with peers does not appear to have changed the investment thesis, but it keeps the stock in focus versus other energy names. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks Research estimates for near- and medium-term earnings were cut, including FY2026 and several 2026–2027 quarters, which may temper enthusiasm around short-term profit growth. MarketBeat article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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