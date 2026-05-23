LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,765 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 110,175 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.81% of Arrow Electronics worth $216,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 45.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $475,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of ARW opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $183.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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