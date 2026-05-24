LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 80,303 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $84,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $533.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.03. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here