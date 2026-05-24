LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,340 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 733,032 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Bunge Global worth $119,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,786 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 43,746 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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