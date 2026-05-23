LSV Asset Management Sells 102,233 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,233 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.69% of Kraft Heinz worth $198,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1%

KHC opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.06.

View Our Latest Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kraft Heinz launched JELL-O Simply , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Article Title

Kraft Heinz launched , a new gelatin and pudding line made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners, no FD&C colors, and at least 25% less sugar, supporting its broader effort to remove synthetic colors from its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027. Positive Sentiment: The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Article Title Article Title

The company completed early-tender and pricing steps for a cash tender offer of up to $1.1 billion of notes, and separately issued new euro notes, actions that suggest active refinancing and debt management. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop.

Zacks Research raised several near- and long-term earnings estimates, including FY2026 and Q1 2027, which can reinforce the view that Kraft Heinz can hold earnings steady despite a tough consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases.

Zacks Research kept a rating on Kraft Heinz, signaling limited conviction even after some estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Some Zacks revisions were cut, including lower EPS forecasts for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2027, which may limit enthusiasm for a bigger rerating.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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