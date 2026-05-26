LSV Asset Management Sells 151,500 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC - Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,800 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 151,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of Boise Cascade worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company's stock.

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Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Boise Cascade's payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $403,351.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,915.25. The trade was a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

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