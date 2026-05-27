LSV Asset Management Sells 24,400 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,764 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $553.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here