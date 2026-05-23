LSV Asset Management Sells 62,109 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,363 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 62,109 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.27% of Ryder System worth $252,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 53.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ryder System by 369.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ryder System by 294.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ryder System by 40.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,077 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

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Ryder System Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $243.92 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on R

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Diez sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $2,140,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 183,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,842,582. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $11,639,250. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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