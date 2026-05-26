LSV Asset Management Sells 7,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Globe Life worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $173.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,965,722.75. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,657,941.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,594.30. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 106,550 shares of company stock valued at $16,140,745 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE GL opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $157.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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