LSV Asset Management Sells 804,982 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,280 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 804,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.34% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,630 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 39,685.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,445 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.62. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is -26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $2,152,194.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,069.18. The trade was a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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