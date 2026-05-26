LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,389,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $215,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $79,438,000 after acquiring an additional 553,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 372,817 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,504,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fermium Researc raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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