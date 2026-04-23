lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,915 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of lululemon athletica worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 44.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 63,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion in Mexico and broader North American retail/e‑commerce buildout could support revenue growth and market diversification; the company launched e‑commerce in Mexico and plans multiple new stores there this year. Lululemon launches e-commerce in Mexico, expands brick-and-mortar presence

Expansion in Mexico and broader North American retail/e‑commerce buildout could support revenue growth and market diversification; the company launched e‑commerce in Mexico and plans multiple new stores there this year. Neutral Sentiment: Board announced a unanimous appointment of Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8; the press release frames her as a veteran brand builder and product-focused operator — a factual change in leadership without immediate operational details or guidance. Company press release: CEO appointment

Board announced a unanimous appointment of Heidi O’Neill as CEO effective Sept. 8; the press release frames her as a veteran brand builder and product-focused operator — a factual change in leadership without immediate operational details or guidance. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative: shares fell in after‑hours trading and headlines note investor skepticism that a former Nike executive can quickly fix sagging sales, product fatigue and margin pressure. Market reacts coolly as Lululemon taps ex-Nike exec Heidi O’Neill

Market reaction has been negative: shares fell in after‑hours trading and headlines note investor skepticism that a former Nike executive can quickly fix sagging sales, product fatigue and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and coverage highlight ongoing operational and governance headwinds — weak recent sales trends, a large YTD share decline, and reported tensions between founder and the board — which raise execution risk for the new CEO. Reuters: Appointment amid sagging sales and governance tensions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $206.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini acquired 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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