lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,944 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 864,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 202,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $114.28 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.70. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $225.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

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lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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