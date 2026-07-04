lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,335 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 21,351 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of lululemon athletica worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9,695.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,481,000 after buying an additional 202,337 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh acquired 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $161.00 to $113.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $249.97. The company's 50 day moving average is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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