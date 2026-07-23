lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stake Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,911 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $631,526,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after acquiring an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,158 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $456,592,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $226.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.10.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $148.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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