Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 4,154.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,547 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of lululemon athletica worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4,366.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 402 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 1,904.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 421 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 381.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 361 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $225.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.480-9.730 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $134.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are a few of the latest headlines about LULU:

Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies expects excess inventory and markdowns to pressure margins and could lower earnings estimates, including for 2027. The firm maintained a “Hold” rating, saying much of the anticipated downside is already reflected in the shares. Article

Jefferies expects excess inventory and markdowns to pressure margins and could lower earnings estimates, including for 2027. The firm maintained a “Hold” rating, saying much of the anticipated downside is already reflected in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: A report highlights criticism of Lululemon’s founder over comments about women having fewer children. The headline suggests possible reputational risk, but the available details do not establish a direct business impact. Article

A report highlights criticism of Lululemon’s founder over comments about women having fewer children. The headline suggests possible reputational risk, but the available details do not establish a direct business impact. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Lululemon and certain officers involving investors who bought shares from March 18 through September 3, 2026. The notices may weigh on sentiment, but they are largely reminders about the same case; the allegations remain claims, not established findings. Article

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc. designs, distributes and sells athletic apparel, footwear and accessories under the lululemon brand. Its products serve activities including yoga, running, training and other forms of exercise, as well as everyday wear, with offerings for women and men. Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1998, the company began as a retailer focused on yoga apparel. It has since expanded its product range and retail presence, selling through company-operated stores and its e-commerce platform, as well as through select wholesale and other channels.

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