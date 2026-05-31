lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Holdings Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 9,695.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,424 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 202,337 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.17% of lululemon athletica worth $42,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating on lululemon and raised its price target to $225 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG reiterates buy on lululemon

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating on lululemon and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Lululemon board truce with founder resets governance

Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with founder Chip Wilson, ending the proxy fight and adding board members, which could reduce governance uncertainty ahead of the CEO transition. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about 9.4% after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Lululemon earnings could swing stock

Options markets are pricing in a possible move of about after the upcoming earnings report, highlighting that a larger-than-usual post-earnings swing is possible. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Lululemon pre-Q1 earnings article

Several previews suggest Q1 earnings may decline, with investors focused on whether China, men’s, and digital growth can offset soft North American demand and tariff pressure on margins. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that lululemon may not have the right setup for an earnings beat, reinforcing concerns that the upcoming report could disappoint if trends in the Americas remain weak. Zacks earnings preview

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.1%

LULU opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.55. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $340.25.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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