lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,928 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of lululemon athletica worth $22,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 1.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 4,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. The trade was a 70.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LULU opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $104.44 and a 1-year high of $226.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $148.35.

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About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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