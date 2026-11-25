First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN - Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154,650 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,012,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.76% of Lumen Technologies worth $101,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 21,104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 836,455 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,356 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumen Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.25 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.93.

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Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle J. Goldberg bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $97,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 101,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,220.81. This represents a 32.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies is a telecommunications and technology company that provides network and digital services primarily to businesses, government agencies, and wholesale customers. Its offerings include fiber and internet connectivity, private networking, voice and collaboration services, cloud connectivity, and managed security solutions. The company serves customers across North America and in international markets through its fiber network and related technology platforms. Lumen has shifted its focus toward enterprise services in recent years, including after selling consumer and local-exchange operations in several states.

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