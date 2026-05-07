Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Holdings Lessened by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,097 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 70,951 shares during the period. Lumentum accounts for about 3.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.56% of Lumentum worth $147,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $996.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of LITE opened at $944.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $772.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $1,021.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets — analysts from Loop Capital, BNP Paribas Exane, Rosenblatt, JPMorgan, Barclays, Stifel and others boosted targets (many into the $1,000–$1,400 range), reflecting increased Street conviction around AI/data-center demand for Lumentum. Loop Capital Boost

Multiple brokerages raised ratings and price targets — analysts from Loop Capital, BNP Paribas Exane, Rosenblatt, JPMorgan, Barclays, Stifel and others boosted targets (many into the $1,000–$1,400 range), reflecting increased Street conviction around AI/data-center demand for Lumentum. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and outlook show acceleration: Q3 EPS beat consensus ($2.37 vs ~$2.27), revenue +90% YoY and Lumentum set Q4 EPS guidance above consensus (2.85–3.05), supporting the narrative of durable AI-driven revenue to data centers. Earnings/Guidance

Quarterly results and outlook show acceleration: Q3 EPS beat consensus ($2.37 vs ~$2.27), revenue +90% YoY and Lumentum set Q4 EPS guidance above consensus (2.85–3.05), supporting the narrative of durable AI-driven revenue to data centers. Neutral Sentiment: Street narrative is shifting as model fair-value estimates and research note attention rise after new customer commitments (including ties to AI/NVIDIA-related demand) — a positive structural story but one that depends on execution and multi-quarter visibility. Narrative Shift

Street narrative is shifting as model fair-value estimates and research note attention rise after new customer commitments (including ties to AI/NVIDIA-related demand) — a positive structural story but one that depends on execution and multi-quarter visibility. Negative Sentiment: Shares pared gains immediately after results — investors focused on revenue missing consensus and the idea that expectations may have outpaced near-term growth, prompting profit-taking despite the beat and raised guide. Stock Reaction

Shares pared gains immediately after results — investors focused on revenue missing consensus and the idea that expectations may have outpaced near-term growth, prompting profit-taking despite the beat and raised guide. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market caution pieces highlight potential “AI bottleneck” risks and execution sensitivity — upside is tied to sustained customer ramp and supply/capacity dynamics, which could amplify volatility. Risk Analysis

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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