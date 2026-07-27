Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,708 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up approximately 3.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Lumentum worth $49,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $762.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.47. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report.

Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop.

Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook.

Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout.

Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock.

Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data showed 0 shares reported, so there is no meaningful bearish signal from the latest short-interest update.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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