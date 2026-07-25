Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,867 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,449,934 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.52% of Lumentum worth $284,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lumentum by 21,806.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,183,000 after buying an additional 73,706 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total transaction of $11,731,579.64. Following the sale, the director owned 13,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. This represents a 46.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report.

Barclays recently upgraded Lumentum and cited expectations for continued earnings strength, keeping the photonics maker in focus ahead of its next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop.

Zacks highlighted Lumentum as one of three stocks worth buying after recent broker rating upgrades, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook.

Analysts now describe Lumentum as a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting broad Street confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout.

Recent coverage has tied Lumentum to AI and data-center spending themes, with investors expecting optical networking suppliers to benefit from ongoing infrastructure buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock.

Investors are also watching Lumentum’s upcoming quarterly earnings preview, with results likely to be a key catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Short interest data showed 0 shares reported, so there is no meaningful bearish signal from the latest short-interest update.

Lumentum Stock Down 8.5%

LITE opened at $762.99 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.22 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $844.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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